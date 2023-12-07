Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Mesa Men's Club wins San Diego County Senior Team Play Golf Title

 
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 7:34pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

2023 San Diego County Senior Team Play League Champions, Pala Mesa Men's Club

FALLBROOK – Pala Mesa Men's Club defeated Golf Club of California in the 2023 championship match of the San Diego County Senior Team Play League.

The league is composed of 15 teams from different golf courses throughout San Diego County. During the year each team plays home and away matches after which the top eight teams compete in a single elimination tournament to determine the overall league champion.

The community of Fallbrook was well represented as the two final teams are from local courses, Pala Mesa Resort and Golf Club of California.

Since 1967, when Fred Bradley, former Fallbr...



