Strong second half evens Bonsall boys basketball record

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s boys basketball team hosted their Warner High School counterparts Nov. 28 and turned a close game in the first half into a 48-30 Bonsall victory.

The Legionnaires evened their season record to 2-2 with the win. “We learned the value of hard work,” said Bonsall coach Bernard Cantrell.

During the 2018-19 season Cantrell coached Bonsall’s girls to a 7-6 record, including a 7-1 mark in Pioneer League play which shared first place in the standings (Horizon Prep was 14-4 in the regular season and was the designated league champion...