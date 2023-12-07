Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Strong second half evens Bonsall boys basketball record

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 7:31pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s boys basketball team hosted their Warner High School counterparts Nov. 28 and turned a close game in the first half into a 48-30 Bonsall victory.

The Legionnaires evened their season record to 2-2 with the win. “We learned the value of hard work,” said Bonsall coach Bernard Cantrell.

During the 2018-19 season Cantrell coached Bonsall’s girls to a 7-6 record, including a 7-1 mark in Pioneer League play which shared first place in the standings (Horizon Prep was 14-4 in the regular season and was the designated league champion...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023