Wildcats take advantage of Bonsall girls basketball inexperience

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s baseball team hosted Warner High School, which did not have baseball in any of the previous 10 years, and defeated the Wildcats by a 14-1 margin March 28, 2023. Bonsall was the inexperienced team Tuesday, Nov. 28, when the Legionnaires had a home girls basketball game against Warner and lost that 71-7 contest.

“We’re young. We’re learning. We’re new,” Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller said. “Quite a lot of building to do, but we’ll get there. We’ve got some ability and they just need the time.”

Bonsall last had girls b...