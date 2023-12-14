Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

12 years of robo-brilliance: Potter Jr. High robotics team sets the standard

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:04pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Potter Robotics Team poses with their projects and their coach, Chuck Floto, back right.

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School announces its ongoing commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education through the First Lego League program.With the guidance of Potter's math teacher and robotics coach, Chuck Floto, the school's robotics team is set for another year of thrilling hands-on learning.

FIRST LEGO League is a remarkable program that introduces STEM concepts to children aged 4 to 16 through engaging, real-world problem-solving experiences in the field of robotics. The program instills essential skills, including coding, engineering, and critical...



