FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be offering a free genealogy seminar on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fallbrook Library.

Registration is requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 760-207-9399. Walk- ins will be welcome.

Submitted by the Monserate chapter of DAR.