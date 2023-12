FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery is holding a free Meet Santa event Dec. 16, 9:30-11:30 a.m. There will be cocoa, cookies and a gift too, 1177 Santa Margarita Road.

All are invited to join in a celebration of the holiday season, meet Santa Claus, take a picture and chat with the big man. For more information, call 760-980-0013.

Submitted by Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.