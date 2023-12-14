Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

B&GC embarks on creation of new teen center

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:34pm

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North County current administrative building on 445 E. Ivy St. will be the location of the interim teen center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County announces the establishment of a brand-new teen center, dedicated to providing a safe and enriching space for teenagers in this community.

With the purchase of the building at 205 W. Alvarado, the club's administrative offices will move, opening the current administrative building on 445 E. Ivy St. to be the location of the interim teen center.

In the future, the club plans on building a stand-alone teen center and will begin a capital campaign to accomplish this goal. Meanwhile, the interim teen center is slated to open in the summer...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023