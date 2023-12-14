B&GC embarks on creation of new teen center

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North County current administrative building on 445 E. Ivy St. will be the location of the interim teen center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County announces the establishment of a brand-new teen center, dedicated to providing a safe and enriching space for teenagers in this community.

With the purchase of the building at 205 W. Alvarado, the club's administrative offices will move, opening the current administrative building on 445 E. Ivy St. to be the location of the interim teen center.

In the future, the club plans on building a stand-alone teen center and will begin a capital campaign to accomplish this goal. Meanwhile, the interim teen center is slated to open in the summer...