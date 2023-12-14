Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News 

Collision has traffic backed up in both directions

 
Last updated 12/19/2023 at 10:25am

Village News/AC Investigations

Two vehicles towed after accident near S. Mission and SR 76.

Two patients were transported with non-life threatening injuries after an accident was reported this morning at 8:53 am on S. Mission and SR 76. According to CHP, there could be two traffic accidents, with another one reported at S.Mission and LaCanada. Traffic is impeded over two miles in both directions. An ambulance left the scene, transporting someone at about 9:30 am.

The area should be avoided.

Both sides of South Mission were cleared for traffic at about 10 am. It Has been alleged by a person on the scene, that one of the drivers, possibly the one in the black car, had fallen asleep, hitting the white van. That information is unverified by the CHP.

Village News/AC Investigations

An ambulance leaves the scene in a hurry transporting a patient from the accident.

 

