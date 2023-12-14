CWA approves weighted vote allocation

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although the Rainbow Municipal Water District and the Fallbrook Public Utility District have detached from the San Diego County Water Authority and will be utilizing the Eastern Municipal Water District for wholesale purchases, the detachment from the SDCWA included an exit fee to be paid over five years and Rainbow and FPUD will retain seats and votes on the CWA board until each district’s final payment is made.

The 2024 weighted vote allocations for the CWA member agencies approved during the November 16 CWA board meeting thus include Rainbow and FPUD...