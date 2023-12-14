Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Harley Goodpasture helps light the State Capitol Tree

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:33pm

Harley Goodpasture with her father James and mother Season, far right, poses with Governor Gavin Newsom and his family after helping to light the State Capitol Tree, Dec. 5.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony alongside special guest Harley Goodpasture – marking the 40th year a child from a Department of Developmental Services (DDS) regional center has helped light the State Capitol tree.

Five-year-old Harley, who is the first California Native American child to assist with the ceremony, receives services from the Inland Regional Center and represents over 400,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive services fr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

