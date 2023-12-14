Statement from the Association of Planning Groups - San Diego County

The Association of Planning Groups - San Diego County commends SANDAG for their historic vote today to add an Advisory Board Member to represent the residents of the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

This vote by SANDAG recognizes the contributions and importance of the unincorporated area residents to the San Diego Region and demonstrates SANDAG’s commitment to their inclusion and equity mission statement.

The population of the unincorporated areas is second only to the City of San Diego. The more than 513,000 residents of the unincorporated area will now be included in the pla...