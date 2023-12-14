This month's stellar kids recognized by FUHSD

Christine Eastman

Special to the Village News.

North Coast Church came through for the community again to host the Fallbrook Union High School District's Students of the Month celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7. The proud recipients of this month's awards were Fallbrook High students Ėverly Arwood, Ricardo Rodas and Anthony Wilson. The Oasis student was Jasmine Uresti.

One can only wonder how these kids – many of whom started high school online – have been able to flourish the way they have. Here are a few glimpses into each of these amazing students' lives and how they've come thus far...