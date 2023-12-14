12 Warriors given all-league football distinction

Bausch and Aguilar on first team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Twelve Fallbrook High School football players were given all-league recognition by the Palomar League coaches.

Chris Bausch was selected to the offensive first team. George Aguilar was chosen for the defensive first team. The offensive second team included Wilson Christopherson, Kyle Collings, James Jones, Gabe Mendoza and Evan Thomas. Jackson Christopherson was placed on the defensive second team. Noah Anzures, Sam Corona, Preston McCarthy and Cayden Smith received honorable mention distinction.

“They’re all players that had very nice seasons for u...