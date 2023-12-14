Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

12 Warriors given all-league football distinction

Bausch and Aguilar on first team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:41pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Twelve Fallbrook High School football players were given all-league recognition by the Palomar League coaches.

Chris Bausch was selected to the offensive first team. George Aguilar was chosen for the defensive first team. The offensive second team included Wilson Christopherson, Kyle Collings, James Jones, Gabe Mendoza and Evan Thomas. Jackson Christopherson was placed on the defensive second team. Noah Anzures, Sam Corona, Preston McCarthy and Cayden Smith received honorable mention distinction.

“They’re all players that had very nice seasons for u...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023