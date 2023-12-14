BUSD approves JV coaching stipend

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School had enough girls volleyball players for both a varsity team and a junior varsity squad for the 2023 season. Jessica Kaller coached both the varsity and the junior varsity, and the situation caused the Bonsall Unified School District to consider an agreement with the Bonsall Teachers Association to pay a stipend to Bonsall High School junior varsity coaches. The agreement was ratified at the Wednesday, Nov. 15, BUSD board meeting.

The board’s 4-0 vote, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, approved the memorandum of understanding for the crea...