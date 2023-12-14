Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Golfers donate gifts to Boys & Girls Club of North County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:40pm

Diane O'Hara of Golf Club of CA Women's Club, left, presents Maureen Sullivan of Boys & Girls Club of North County with more than over $1000 worth of gift cards, cash and toys for the club's annual Holiday Gift Drive. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Maureen Sullivan, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, accepted more than $1000 worth of gift cards, cash and toys for the club's annual Holiday Gift Drive through a donation by the Golf Club of CA Women's Golf Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County provides a support system for school-age children and teenagers, benefitting over 2,000 Fallbrook children. The club earned a reputation as a community leader through innovative after-school and summer programs designed to empower youth to excel in school, become good citizens and lead...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023