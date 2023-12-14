Golfers donate gifts to Boys & Girls Club of North County

Diane O'Hara of Golf Club of CA Women's Club, left, presents Maureen Sullivan of Boys & Girls Club of North County with more than over $1000 worth of gift cards, cash and toys for the club's annual Holiday Gift Drive. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Maureen Sullivan, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, accepted more than $1000 worth of gift cards, cash and toys for the club's annual Holiday Gift Drive through a donation by the Golf Club of CA Women's Golf Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County provides a support system for school-age children and teenagers, benefitting over 2,000 Fallbrook children. The club earned a reputation as a community leader through innovative after-school and summer programs designed to empower youth to excel in school, become good citizens and lead...