Rahman named to Sierra League second team

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:41pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Sierra League girls volleyball coaches chose Bonsall High School senior Lenna Rahman for a berth on the all-league second team.

“I think it’s absolutely deserving. She’s a phenomenal teammate,” Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller said. “Positive attitude; helps everybody; one of those all-around good kids.”

Rahman was a middle blocker for the Legionnaires. She was Bonsall’s only all-league girls volleyball player.

The Legionnaires were 2-16 during the season including a forfeit win over River Valley Charter School and were 1-7 in Sierra League p...