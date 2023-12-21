Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

EDCO to observe the Christmas and New Year holidays

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:29pm



FALLBROOK – EDCO will observe the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 25, 2023, and the New Year holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024. As a result, EDCO will not perform commercial or residential curbside collection services, and all recycling buyback centers, public disposal sites, and customer service offices will be closed.

Collection services will be delayed by one day all week following each holiday in Coronado, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Poway, Ramona, San Diego, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Valley Center, V...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023