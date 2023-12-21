EDCO to observe the Christmas and New Year holidays

FALLBROOK – EDCO will observe the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 25, 2023, and the New Year holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024. As a result, EDCO will not perform commercial or residential curbside collection services, and all recycling buyback centers, public disposal sites, and customer service offices will be closed.

Collection services will be delayed by one day all week following each holiday in Coronado, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Poway, Ramona, San Diego, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Valley Center, V...