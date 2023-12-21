Blanket project donates to seniors

Blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project are being displayed by Nickie Williams, president of the Fallbrook Senior Center board, and Susie Gonsalves, director of the senior center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Recently 20 crocheted items were donated to the Fallbrook Senior Center to be given to some of the home meal delivery seniors. These folks requested twin size blankets, Afghans, lap blankets, shawls, scarves and hats, all knitted or crocheted by members of the Fallbrook Blanket Project.

The senior center provides a place for seniors, age 50 and above, to gather and enjoy many activities such as bridge, pinochle, pool, exercise classes and line dancing.

It provides nutrition services, a home lunch program and lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center, referral for legal and fin...