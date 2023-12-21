Blanket project donates to seniors
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 11:05pm
FALLBROOK – Recently 20 crocheted items were donated to the Fallbrook Senior Center to be given to some of the home meal delivery seniors. These folks requested twin size blankets, Afghans, lap blankets, shawls, scarves and hats, all knitted or crocheted by members of the Fallbrook Blanket Project.
The senior center provides a place for seniors, age 50 and above, to gather and enjoy many activities such as bridge, pinochle, pool, exercise classes and line dancing.
It provides nutrition services, a home lunch program and lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center, referral for legal and fin...
