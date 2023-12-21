Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate the holidays

FALLBROOK – Boys and Girls Clubs of North County announces the tremendous success of its annual toy drive, which saw an outpouring of generosity from the local community. Through the collective efforts of dedicated individuals, businesses, and organizations, over 1,000 toys were distributed to club members, bringing joy and smiles to local children during this holiday season.

The B&GCNC extends its heartfelt gratitude to the residents, businesses, and organizations that threw their support behind the toy drive. By working together, they were able to ensure that every child at the B&GCNC r...