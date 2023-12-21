BWC hosts successful Christmas fundraiser

Village News/Courtesy photos

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman’s Club welcomed 181 attendees to their 31st annual Christmas fundraiser, “A Wonderful Time of the Year,” Dec. 6 at the Golf Club of California.

BWC members Judy Bresnahan and Emily Manley co-chaired this event, helped by a committee of 18 members who organized the venue, food, table settings and centerpiec...