Helen Wilson celebrates 100 years

Getting a bit of fresh air before the 100th birthday party for Helen Wilson begins are, from left, David Wilson, Peggy Armstrong, Helen Wilson, Bud Wilson, and Rob Wilson.

FALLBROOK – Helen Wilson celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 16 with more than 125 family members and friends at Zion Lutheran Church. It was a wonderful day filled with good food, tributes, music and family skits.

She was born in San Diego, Dec. 22, 1923, and graduated from Hoover High School in 1942. She went to work for Navy Housing during WWII and also attended San Diego State College. In 1945, she met her husband, Hugh Wilson, a Marine pilot, on a blind date. They married 10 months later, March 8, 1946.

Hugh joined United Airlines as a pilot that same year and the couple moved around...