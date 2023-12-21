Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Joint Missile Maintenance Facility coming to Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 11:13pm

The Letterkenny Munitions Center and the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office, Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, have joined forces to co-operate the state-of-the-art NAVAIR Armament Repair Facility in Fallbrook, California. Village News/Jeffrey Ignatowski, Letterkenny Munitions Center photo

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The Letterkenny Munitions Center (LEMC) and the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office, Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, have joined forces to co-operate the state-of-the-art NAVAIR Armament Repair Facility at the Seal Beach – Naval Weapons Station Detachment Fallbrook.

The U.S. Navy will furnish the essential equipment, core staff, and facilities, while the U.S. Army will contribute the specialized personnel necessary for the workforce. In this partnership, the Navy and the Army will leverage their unique capabilities to efficiently manage th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023