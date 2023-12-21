Joint Missile Maintenance Facility coming to Fallbrook

The Letterkenny Munitions Center and the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office, Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, have joined forces to co-operate the state-of-the-art NAVAIR Armament Repair Facility in Fallbrook, California. Village News/Jeffrey Ignatowski, Letterkenny Munitions Center photo

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The Letterkenny Munitions Center (LEMC) and the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office, Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, have joined forces to co-operate the state-of-the-art NAVAIR Armament Repair Facility at the Seal Beach – Naval Weapons Station Detachment Fallbrook.

The U.S. Navy will furnish the essential equipment, core staff, and facilities, while the U.S. Army will contribute the specialized personnel necessary for the workforce. In this partnership, the Navy and the Army will leverage their unique capabilities to efficiently manage th...