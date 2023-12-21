Out of the Ashes Fund benefits from golf tournament

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presents a check in the amount of $4,500 to representatives of Legacy Endowment Community Foundation for the benefit of the Out of the Ashes Fund. The amount represents a portion of the proceeds from our Sept. 29 Annual Charity Golf Tournament; from left, Joan Eberle, Honorary Mayor; Anne Klentz, golf committee member; Rachel Mason, board president for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation; Lila MacDonald, CEO, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce; Jean Larsen, executive director for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation; Tami Schlumpberger, golf committee member, and Camille Fjeld Castano, golf committee member. Village News/Courtesy photo