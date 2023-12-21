Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Out of the Ashes Fund benefits from golf tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:33pm

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presents a check in the amount of $4,500 to representatives of Legacy Endowment Community Foundation for the benefit of the Out of the Ashes Fund. The amount represents a portion of the proceeds from our Sept. 29 Annual Charity Golf Tournament; from left, Joan Eberle, Honorary Mayor; Anne Klentz, golf committee member; Rachel Mason, board president for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation; Lila MacDonald, CEO, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce; Jean Larsen, executive director for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation; Tami Schlumpberger, golf committee member, and Camille Fjeld Castano, golf committee member. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023