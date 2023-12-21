Shop safely on last-minute holiday gifts online
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:36pm
FALLBROOK – With $8.8 billion lost to fraud in 2022, it is more important than ever to stay safe when last-minute online shopping this holiday season.
And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, exactly one-third of Americans, or 33%, are last-minute holiday shoppers.
Whether people are starting their holiday shopping, or just picking up a few last-minute gifts, here are four tips for safe last-minute shopping from Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.
Go digital.
“With only days left until Christmas, the window for finding the ideal gift is quickly cl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)