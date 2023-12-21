Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Shop safely on last-minute holiday gifts online

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:36pm



FALLBROOK – With $8.8 billion lost to fraud in 2022, it is more important than ever to stay safe when last-minute online shopping this holiday season.

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, exactly one-third of Americans, or 33%, are last-minute holiday shoppers.

Whether people are starting their holiday shopping, or just picking up a few last-minute gifts, here are four tips for safe last-minute shopping from Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Go digital.

“With only days left until Christmas, the window for finding the ideal gift is quickly cl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023