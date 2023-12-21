Who was that baby born 2,000 years ago in an obscure manger in Bethlehem? That’s really the most important question people should be asking as much of the world prepares to celebrate Christmas in honor of his birth. We call the baby Jesus; however, 700 years before the baby’s birth, the prophet Isaiah shared some additional names that describe some important attributes of that tiny baby.

“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder. And his name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,” in Isaiah 9:6.

We can learn a lot from that one short verse. We learn that God was giving his son to us as a gift. And we also learn that he would be born as one of us. Additionally, the verse said that a tiny little baby would someday rule, and that the government would be on his shoulders. Then the verse goes on to give us names that describe his attributes.

He will be called Wonderful.

The baby was wonderful because of what he came to do. The Bible said he shall save his people from their sins.

Walter A. Maier explained, “There is the glorious wonder of this wonderful Child – no sin too great, no offense too vile, no wrong too oppressive to be removed freely and completely and for all time by his priceless, deathless love.”

God also promised he would give us a wonderful sign so we could recognize the baby when he said, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold a virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call his name Immanuel,” in Isaiah 7:14.

He will be called Counselor.

He is a loving counselor who is never more than a prayer away for those who seek him. He promises that if any of us seek wisdom, we should ask and he will supply wisdom generously and without finding fault, in James 1. Never has his counsel failed, and there is no problem too difficult for him to handle.

He will be called Mighty God.

The Book of John begins by declaring that God became flesh and dwelt among men. Baby Jesus was in fact Mighty God, and in that same chapter, John explains that as Mighty God, Jesus was the creator of all things: All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made in John 1:3.

He will be called Everlasting Father.

I believe in one God who in a way only fully understood by himself, is present in the trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. With that being said, when Philip requested, “Lord, show us the Father,” Jesus the Son replied, “He that has seen me has seen the Father,” in John 14.

He will be called Prince of Peace.

One of the sweetest parts of the Christmas message comes in Isaiah’s final name for the Christ child as The Prince of Peace. Above all the hatred in a war-torn world, the Christmas anthem of peace on earth rings out.

He will be called Immanuel.

In addition to saying that the virgin would conceive and bear a son, the prophet Isaiah shared another name for the baby when he said that he shall be called Immanuel in Isaiah 7:14. The Hebrew word translates “God with us.” Thus did the Son of God become one of us so that he could provide forgiveness for our sins and salvation for those willing to believe and accept him.