Sanchez, Alvarez‑Lindenmayer placed on all-league second team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Two Fallbrook High School field hockey players were given all-league recognition by the Avocado League coaches.

Kasey Sanchez and Gianna Alvarez‑Lindenmayer were both placed on the second team. Sanchez is a senior who played goalkeeper for the Warriors. Alvarez‑Lindenmayer is a junior and was Fallbrook’s low midfielder.

All-league selections often include a formula based on the team’s position in the league standings. Fallbrook was 1-9 in Avocado League play to trail the league’s other five teams.

“Had we been in a different league, we would ha...