Struyck, Pauley medal at middle school cross country championship meet

Wildcats fourth among 6/7 girls, fifth for eighth grade boys

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Middle School Cross Country League championship meet was held Oct. 25 at Walnut Grove Park in San Marcos, and two Sullivan Middle School runners received medals for finishing among the top 20 in their race.

Seventh grader Sienna Struyck finished sixth among the 95 sixth grade and seventh grade girls who competed in the championship race. Jackson Pauley is in seventh grade but ran in the eighth-grade boys race and placed 14th.

Sullivan's sixth and seventh grade girls placed fourth as a team while the Wildcats' eighth-grade boys were the fif...