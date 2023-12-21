Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Struyck, Pauley medal at middle school cross country championship meet

Wildcats fourth among 6/7 girls, fifth for eighth grade boys

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:46pm

Sullivan Middle School's runners participate in the North County Middle School Cross Country League Championship meet. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Middle School Cross Country League championship meet was held Oct. 25 at Walnut Grove Park in San Marcos, and two Sullivan Middle School runners received medals for finishing among the top 20 in their race.

Seventh grader Sienna Struyck finished sixth among the 95 sixth grade and seventh grade girls who competed in the championship race. Jackson Pauley is in seventh grade but ran in the eighth-grade boys race and placed 14th.

Sullivan's sixth and seventh grade girls placed fourth as a team while the Wildcats' eighth-grade boys were the fif...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023