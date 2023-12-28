Are your groceries costing you your fitness goals?
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:11pm
Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News
We have all been tempted, distracted, or given in to foods or products at the grocery store that were not on our list. Some of which we regretted the next day after consumption. (And some of which we did not regret!)
It's like being the main character in a crazy video game. Instead of constantly trying to swerve and dash cars as the character illegally attempts to jaywalk, it's the unhealthy, processed foods, and sweet treats that line the check stands.
So, whether you are:
• Trying to make healthier food choices
• On a diet
• I...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)