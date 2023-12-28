Bromelain to the rescue for chronic sinusitis

Karen Jensen, ND

Special to the Village News

Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) is one of the most common lingering medical conditions worldwide. CRS affects one in seven people each year in the U.S., compromising the quality of life (QOL) in all age groups.

CRS had a more significant effect on social function, an essential aspect of QOL, than ischemic heart disease, chronic heart failure, or rheumatoid arthritis, based on how miserable the symptoms were. Even so, little is written about CRS, treatment is controversial, and it is often misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed.

CRS is characterized a...