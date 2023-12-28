TrueCare acknowledged as a breastfeeding friendly health center
Recognition establishes TrueCare as the only FQHC in California to achieve status
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:14pm
SAN MARCOS – TrueCare, a nonprofit community-based health center serving San Diego and Riverside Counties, has been recognized as a Breastfeeding Friendly Health Center (BFHC) by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California Breastfeeding Coalition (CBC), and California WIC Association. TrueCare is the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in California to achieve this recognition.
The organization has been a trailblazer in becoming a breastfeeding-friendly health center. Over the past four years, TrueCare teams in Women’s Health Services, Pediatrics and the Wom...
