Fallbrook Chamber announces January events

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:17pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They include:

Thursday, Jan. 11 – SunUpper at Boys & Girls Club, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Nonprofit Connector Meet the Funders Event at Fallbrook Regional Health District Health & Wellness Center, 10 a.m. to noon; register online at http://www.fallbrooknonprofitconnector.org

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – SunDowner at Red Eye Saloon, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 – Business Breakfast Club for members only: Goal Setting Workshop by Karen Trapane at Reche Schoolhouse, 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 – Lunch Mob at Trupiano’s Italian Bistro, Noon

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Wine Down Wednesday at Estate D’Iacobelli Winery, 4-7 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.