FPUD approves SDG&E grant for EV supply equipment
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:17pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Diego Gas & Electric has a Power Your Drive for Fleets program which reimburses 80% of the cost to install fleet charging infrastructure for conversion to lower-emission vehicles. The Fallbrook Public Utility District received a $70,668 grant from the program, and a 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Dec. 4, accepted the grant and approved the grant agreement.
The grant will allow FPUD to install three high-speed Level 3 chargers and six Level 2 charging stations. A Level 3 charging station can provide 50 to 400 kilowatts of power and can charge an electric...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)