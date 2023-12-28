FPUD approves SDG&E grant for EV supply equipment

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego Gas & Electric has a Power Your Drive for Fleets program which reimburses 80% of the cost to install fleet charging infrastructure for conversion to lower-emission vehicles. The Fallbrook Public Utility District received a $70,668 grant from the program, and a 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Dec. 4, accepted the grant and approved the grant agreement.

The grant will allow FPUD to install three high-speed Level 3 chargers and six Level 2 charging stations. A Level 3 charging station can provide 50 to 400 kilowatts of power and can charge an electric...