The year in review for North County Fire

NCFPD Chief Keith McReynolds and his wife, Erin, are ready to participate in the 2023 Fallbrook Christmas Parade. Village News/Courtesy photo

Keith McReynolds

Fire Chief

North County Fire Protection District

On behalf of the members of the North County Fire Protection District, greetings! The year 2023 brought service expansion opportunities and progress to our fire district.

We completed the renovation at Fire Station #2 on Winterwarm Drive, began designing the renovation of our Fire Station #3 on Rainbow Valley Boulevard, and began the planning for a full replacement of our Fire Station #4 on Pala Mesa Drive.

We are also currently conducting renovation work and maintenance on our Fire Administration building on Main Avenue. Ad...