Brockson wins Carlsbad Invitational
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:30pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School junior Nic Brockson won his weight class at the Carlsbad Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 2, at Carlsbad High School.
Brockson pinned his first three 126-pound opponents before winning the championship match by decision. He was also selected as the tournament's MVP for the lightweight brackets.
"I was real happy with how he's wrestling, how he's preparing for matches. It's a testament to the hard work he's been putting in," Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson said.
Two days before the Carlsbad Invitational, the Warrio...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)