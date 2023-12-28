Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

Legionnaires need seven games to exceed last year's soccer win total

 
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:28pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A 2-0 victory Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Ocean View Christian High School gave Bonsall High School’s soccer team a 2-3-2 record, providing the Legionnaires with more wins in their first seven games of this season than for the entirety of last season.

“We’re continuing to build,” Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe said. “I think we’re far more competitive this year than we were last year.”

The 2022-2023 Legionnaires had a season record of 1-16 and were 1-9 in Patriot League games. Last season’s team was outscored by a cumulative 88-11 margin with five of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

