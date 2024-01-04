California adds resources to fight the opioid crisis

SACRAMENTO – Governor Newsom launched a new tool to continue California’s efforts in fighting the ongoing opioid crisis on Dec. 14 – a comprehensive website with resources for Californians: Opioids.CA.GOV, https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CCDPHP/opioids/Pages/landingpage.aspx.

This website serves as a reliable source of information on prevention, data, treatment, and support where Californians can also access information related to the state’s use of opioid settlement funds and efforts to hold drug-traffickers accountable.

Additionally, California is investing nearly $8 million in l...