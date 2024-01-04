Simple ways to make meals healthier

Cooking food at home is one of the simplest ways to gain greater control over personal health. Cooking at home is the easiest way to know precisely what you're putting into your body each day. Cooking your own meals also enables you to customize recipes so they align with any dietary restrictions or personal preferences you may have.

According to a 2021 survey by the consumer market research firm Hunter, 71% of people in the United States planned to continue cooking more at home after the pandemic ended. Increased creativity and confidence in the kitchen, as well as the fact that cooking at...