County of San Diego hires public defender

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

After an extensive recruitment with input from internal and external stakeholders, and community engagement at its center, the County of San Diego has appointed Paul A. Rodriguez as the new Public Defender. Rodriguez will be dedicated to ensuring that people charged with a crime in state court who are financially unable to retain private counsel receive a rigorous defense. His focus will extend to providing comprehensive support to staff and pursuing innovative and effective programs to each client from arrest to post-sentencin...