Witnesses sought for fatal accident

Village News Staff

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, 29 year old Moises Martin was struck by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street, in front of the Fallbrook Art Center, around 3:10 p.m. He died at the hospital, Dec. 11, without regaining consciousness.

The vehicle that hit him was a Toyota Tundra driven by a woman who had two children with her. She did pull over, but Martin's mother is looking for anyone who witnessed the accident and can tell her what happened.

If you were in the area and saw anything, Magdalena Sebastian can be reached at 760-847-6987.

A.GoFundMe page was created.to help the family with funeral expenses, https://www.gofundme.com/f/moises-martin-funeral-expenses.