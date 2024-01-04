The third anniversary of Jan. 6 is a solemn reminder that we cannot take our fundamental freedoms for granted, including our right to vote and choose our leaders.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump is facing charges for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and conspiring to overturn the will of voters in 2020, he is still running for president. Too much is at stake for the American people to allow Trump to take back power.

Trump is desperately seeking a second term in the hopes of avoiding accountability for his crimes by pardoning himself, and he and his allies are already plotting to weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies and purge the federal government of anyone who disagrees with him. After seeing how far Trump was willing to go on Jan. 6, we should take all of his threats seriously.

On top of this, MAGA Republicans nationwide continue their assault on our democracy by introducing radical voter suppression bills in Congress and state legislatures, spreading false election conspiracy theories, and threatening to overturn election results they disagree with.

Preserving our democracy takes work – and this year, we must all do our part. Trump and his allies pose an urgent threat to our democracy, our fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law. It’s up to all of us to ensure they do not return to power.

Linda Kendall