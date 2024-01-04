Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Last Call London first, Stolen Treasure second in King Glorious Stakes

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2024 at 4:24pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center horses finished first and second in the King Glorious Stakes race Dec. 17 at Los Alamitos Race Course and throughout the entire race one of those horses was in the lead.

Last Call London won the one-mile dirt race for California-bred two-year-olds by a neck over Stolen Treasure. Stolen Treasure led from th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2024 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024