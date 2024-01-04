Last Call London first, Stolen Treasure second in King Glorious Stakes
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 4:24pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Luis Rey Training Center horses finished first and second in the King Glorious Stakes race Dec. 17 at Los Alamitos Race Course and throughout the entire race one of those horses was in the lead.
Last Call London won the one-mile dirt race for California-bred two-year-olds by a neck over Stolen Treasure. Stolen Treasure led from th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)