Knights of Columbus Fish Frys begin Feb. 16

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Knights of Columbus are gearing up for their Annual Fish Fry for the 2024 Lenten season. The Fish Frys will be at St. Peter Parish Hall, 450 South Stage Coach Lane on six Fridays: Feb. 16 and 23, as well as March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The hall will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served until 7:30.

The prices remain the same as last year. A baked salmon meal with potatoes and vegetables or a fried shrimp meal will be available for $15. A traditional fried cod meal with French fries will be $10 and a kid’s meal will cost $5. The sides can be switched at the window when you order. All are invited to come and enjoy a wholesome meal with their family.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.