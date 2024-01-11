Fallbrook Food Pantry has been serving the community since 1991

FALLBROOK – Social scientists say that giving to others is good for the giver – acts of generosity actually make them feel better. And surrounding oneself with generous people is infectious. With these motivations in mind, the Golf Club of California Women's Club expanded their organization's purpose beyond golf, to include contributing to the well-being of Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry is one of their favorite charitable organizations. Several years ago, the club began collecting cash at Christmas time for the food pantry. The response has been wonderful, and this year's donatio...