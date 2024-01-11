EMWD, FPUD approve water billing and service agreement

A water billing and service agreement between the Eastern Municipal Water District and the Fallbrook Public Utility District has been approved by both boards.

Eastern’s board voted 3-0 Jan. 3, with Jeff Armstrong and Randy Record absent, to approve the agreement for Eastern to be FPUD’s wholesale water provider. A Jan. 4 special meeting of the FPUD board had a 5-0 vote in favor of the agreement.

“This was a very important issue for the Fallbrook Public Utility District,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

On July 10, San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission approved...