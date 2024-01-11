Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

EMWD, FPUD approve water billing and service agreement

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 11, 2024 2:23pm0
Share

A water billing and service agreement between the Eastern Municipal Water District and the Fallbrook Public Utility District has been approved by both boards.

Eastern’s board voted 3-0 Jan. 3, with Jeff Armstrong and Randy Record absent, to approve the agreement for Eastern to be FPUD’s wholesale water provider. A Jan. 4 special meeting of the FPUD board had a 5-0 vote in favor of the agreement.

“This was a very important issue for the Fallbrook Public Utility District,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

On July 10, San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission approved...

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 