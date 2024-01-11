Four local "luring" incidents reported

Editorial Note: This is more of a warning or a public announcement than a story. There has been little solid evidence, but it is an account of similar incidents with people attempting to lure both boys and girls into their cars. So this is more of a reminder for parents and grandparents to talk to your children about strangers and how to handle the situation if someone approaches them.

Last month, Dec. 15, a man was caught on Ring cameras in a neighborhood off of Alvarado Street.. According to a 15-year-old young man who was walking his dog, the man pulled onto the sidewalk in front of hi...