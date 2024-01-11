Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Photo contest illustrates California farm life

Resendiz takes second place

Taken at his protea farm in Pauma Valley, this photo taken by Ismael (Mel) Resendiz, San Diego County Farm Bureau, wins second place in the 42nd annual California Farm Bureau Photo Contest. Village News/Ismael Rsendiz photo

SACRAMENTO – A college student from Los Banos majoring in plant and soil sciences has earned first place in the 42nd annual California Farm Bureau Photo Contest.

Cayden Pricolo, who won $1,000 for an action shot of the hand harvest of watermelons at a farm in her hometown, noted that photography is an invaluable tool for helping urban and suburban residents understand where their food comes from.

"Photography is a good way to advocate and show the rest of the world how the ag industry is done," she said. "Without these people doing this manual labor, we wouldn't be able to have successf...

