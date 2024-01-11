Sheriff Log

Dec. 28

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Dec. 29

3200 blk Del Cielo Oeste Invade privacy - Illegal use of electronic tracking device

500 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Medical examiners case - Death

Dec. 30

800 blk S. Main Ave. Arson - Property

Dec. 31

3200 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Robbery

1100 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

Jan. 1

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

2600 blk Buena Rosa Fraud - Get credit/others ID

Jan. 2

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple

5400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Burglary - Commercial

2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft

Jan. 3

700 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Our agency’s felony bench warrant

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Other agency’s vehicle theft/recovery

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

800 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Battery - Simple

Jan. 4

6800 blk Virgin Islands Rd. Telephone call - Misc. incidents

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Dangerous person alert - Other agency’s felony warrant

1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Suspicious person - Misc. incidents

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Intentional cruelty to animals, cause harm/death to elder/dependent adult

1700 blk Tecalote Dr. Threatening communications - Annoying phone call - Obscene/threatening intimidation

2100 blk Reineman Rd. Battery - Simple

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

Jan. 5

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Use/under the influence of controlled substances

900 blk E. Alvarado St. Welfare check - Missing adult

5500 blk Mission Rd. Fraud - Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note

100 blk Lillian Way Domestic violence incident

Jan. 6

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Report of willful cruelty to child: with injury/death

3000 blk Jicarilla Dr. Petty theft

600 blk Lower Springs Rd. Arrest - Vandalism and simple battery

Via Larga Vista Grand theft and domestic violence incident

Jan. 7

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Our agency misdemeanor n bench warrant and domestic violence battery

500 blk Iowa St. Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc