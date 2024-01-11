Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Dec. 28
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
Dec. 29
3200 blk Del Cielo Oeste Invade privacy - Illegal use of electronic tracking device
500 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Medical examiners case - Death
Dec. 30
800 blk S. Main Ave. Arson - Property
Dec. 31
3200 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Robbery
1100 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
Jan. 1
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
2600 blk Buena Rosa Fraud - Get credit/others ID
Jan. 2
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple
5400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Burglary - Commercial
2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft
Jan. 3
700 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Our agency’s felony bench warrant
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Other agency’s vehicle theft/recovery
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
800 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Battery - Simple
Jan. 4
6800 blk Virgin Islands Rd. Telephone call - Misc. incidents
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Dangerous person alert - Other agency’s felony warrant
1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Suspicious person - Misc. incidents
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Intentional cruelty to animals, cause harm/death to elder/dependent adult
1700 blk Tecalote Dr. Threatening communications - Annoying phone call - Obscene/threatening intimidation
2100 blk Reineman Rd. Battery - Simple
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
Jan. 5
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Use/under the influence of controlled substances
900 blk E. Alvarado St. Welfare check - Missing adult
5500 blk Mission Rd. Fraud - Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note
100 blk Lillian Way Domestic violence incident
Jan. 6
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Report of willful cruelty to child: with injury/death
3000 blk Jicarilla Dr. Petty theft
600 blk Lower Springs Rd. Arrest - Vandalism and simple battery
Via Larga Vista Grand theft and domestic violence incident
Jan. 7
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Our agency misdemeanor n bench warrant and domestic violence battery
500 blk Iowa St. Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Domestic violence - Spouse/exspouse/date etc
