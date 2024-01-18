'Do it For Her 5K' offers beautiful course, wine tasting, great prizes

TEMECULA – The Do it For Her 5K, sponsored by the Heather Janikowski Foundation, will take place at the Mount Palomar Winery on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Race Organizer Kevin Murphy wrote, "A fantastic race, and the hospitality of the Mount Palomar Winery offers Breakfast Burritos and wine tasting. Also many (over 50 prizes to be raffled off) from places like Bath and Body Works, Road Runner Sports, Spuntino Italian Restaurant, Cheesecake Factory, Olive Garden and Lazy Dog Restaurant; just to name a few. Should be a fun time at the event with a great expo with many vendors. If you cannot run, you can walk. Course is stroller and dog friendly as well."

Proceeds will benefit Fallbrook Youth Sports through the foundation with the goal of building up youth through healthy eating, active lifestyle and positive self confidence.

Go to HJ Foundation or RaceWire to register or volunteer. Or, for more information, go to https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13807#add_entry

Early packet pickup will be on the 19th and 20th from 2-6 p.m. at the Mount Palomar Winery, which is located on Rancho California Road, five miles off I-15, at 33820 Rancho California Road, Temecula, 92591.