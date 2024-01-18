Fallbrook Food Pantry begins work on a community garden

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry is building a new Education Community Garden at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E Mission Road. Volunteers started building the garden plots at the pantry's gardening site, Saturday, Jan. 13. The beds are being out of concrete pavers and then will be filled with gardening soil.

Several more work days will be held to finish construction before any planting can be done. Volunteers will be working outside and will need to dress appropriately for the weather. Close-toed shoes and gardening/work gloves will be best for this project. Additi...