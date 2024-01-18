Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Taking charge of your health: Cervical cancer and the importance of regular check-ups

Last updated Jan 18, 2024
VISTA – In our busy lives, it is crucial for every woman to prioritize her health. One aspect that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late is cervical health. Cervical cancer is a serious but preventable condition, and getting care at the right time can make all the difference. So, what is cervical cancer, why do regular check-ups matter, and how can the women’s health services at VCC can be a valuable resource for you?

Cervical cancer typically starts with abnormal cell changes that may develop into cancer over time. It can start with no detectable symptoms, making early detection k...

