Taking charge of your health: Cervical cancer and the importance of regular check-ups

VISTA – In our busy lives, it is crucial for every woman to prioritize her health. One aspect that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late is cervical health. Cervical cancer is a serious but preventable condition, and getting care at the right time can make all the difference. So, what is cervical cancer, why do regular check-ups matter, and how can the women’s health services at VCC can be a valuable resource for you?
Cervical cancer typically starts with abnormal cell changes that may develop into cancer over time.
